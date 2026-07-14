A total of 230 new Olim (immigrants) from France arrived in Israel on Monday across four flights organized by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, as part of the Summer 2026 Aliyah operation. They were greeted at Ben Gurion Airport by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, and dozens of members of the Bnei Akiva youth movement.

With their arrival, the number of French Olim who have moved to Israel since the start of this summer's operation has reached approximately 800. The Ministry of Aliyah and Integration estimates that thousands of new immigrants from various countries will arrive throughout the summer, including many families aiming to settle in the country ahead of the upcoming school year.

According to ministry data, more than 67,000 new immigrants from around the globe have moved to Israel since October 7. France remains one of the primary source countries for Aliyah, accounting for over 6,500 arrivals since the war broke out.

The figures further highlight a sharp upward trend: in 2023, 1,097 French Jews immigrated to Israel; in 2024, that figure doubled to 2,234; and in 2025, it reached 3,357-marking a more than 200% increase in just two years.

This momentum has continued into 2026, with roughly 800 Olim arriving from France to date, compared to around 690 during the same period last year.

Smotrich stated, "We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to our dear brothers and sisters arriving from France. The Jewish people are returning to their homeland, personally fulfilling the vision of the end of days through a robust economy and a thriving nation. The Finance Ministry under my leadership is committing all necessary resources to provide these Olim with a comprehensive integration package and a seamless transition."

Sofer added, "I congratulate our fellow French Jews who continue to make Aliyah. Their desire to be part of the Zionist story - coupled with the initiatives we've championed at the ministry and the infrastructure built to encourage Aliyah from Western nations - is driving more and more Olim to choose Israel as their home. These new arrivals strengthen our economy, healthcare system, academia, and security establishment. I urge the citizens of Israel to welcome them warmly, help them integrate into our communities, and play an active role in their successful absorption."