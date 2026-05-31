OU Israel Executive Director Rabbi Avi Berman spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News at the Arutz Sheva - Chazaq conference in Queens on Friday, ahead of the Salute to Israel Day Parade in New York City today.

Addressing the significance of the annual parade, Rabbi Berman said support for Israel should never be viewed as something extraordinary.

"First of all, I don't understand why we shouldn't take it for granted," he said. "Thank God the march has been happening every single year in New York, and God gave people brains that are supposed to function in a straight way. So we should expect the world to see the situation and understand what really is happening."

At the same time, he acknowledged the growing challenge posed by misinformation and anti-Israel narratives.

"The fact that there are liars out there that make up libels and make up stories, we've been dealing with that for 2,000 years," he said. "Unfortunately, with social media today, so many see these lies and say, 'Wow, this must be true.' So I think as the Jewish people, we have to continue walking straight, thinking straight, and continue walking with pride."

During the interview, Rabbi Berman reflected on his own aliyah journey. He noted that he immigrated to Israel from New York in 1985 and emphasized that successful aliyah requires long-term support that extends far beyond the excitement of arrival.

"We're all excited the day they arrive," he said. "But what happens months later? How are they dealing with their kids in school? Have they found a community? Have they found where to go for a shiur? There are many, many different challenges."

Rabbi Berman explained that OU Israel's approach has evolved significantly over the decades. While the organization initially focused primarily on English-speaking students and olim from North America, it has expanded its activities across Israeli society while maintaining a strong commitment to supporting immigrants.

He described the organization's decision to relocate its headquarters from the historic OU Israel Center in Jerusalem to Har Hotzvim as more than a logistical move.

"That move was not just a physical move; it was a hashkafic move," he said. "It was an understanding that North American Jewry and the English-speaking world are sending more and more Jews to Israel right now."

According to Rabbi Berman, the events of October 7 have strengthened the connection many Diaspora Jews feel toward Israel and inspired increasing numbers of young people to study, serve, and build their futures in the Jewish state.

"How many are coming to be lone soldiers? They're not obligated to, they're not Israeli citizens, but they come and they do service. Why? Because October 7 has had a major impact on every single Jew."

Discussing the challenges facing aliyah today, Rabbi Berman stressed the importance of creating strong communities that can absorb new immigrants successfully.

"We need to make sure that we're creating communities for them to ensure that their absorption is the most incredible absorption possible," he said. "Because if it isn't done well, we know what happens when, unfortunately, people return to America and begin explaining why it didn't work."

He revealed that OU Israel is currently mapping more than 300 communities throughout Israel that contain English-speaking populations, helping prospective olim identify destinations that fit their needs.

"We're understanding that North American Jewry that wants to move to Israel now doesn't know where to go," he explained. "We're mapping communities throughout the country - not just the major centers, but places like Katsrin and Nahariya and many others."

Rabbi Berman also called on the Israeli government to invest more heavily in immigrant absorption, arguing that successful integration is the best way to encourage future aliyah.

"A good restaurant doesn't need advertisements," he said. "Everybody leaves and tells their friends how amazing it was. If you want people to make aliyah, make sure that klita is done in the best way possible."

Concluding the interview, Rabbi Berman shared a personal memory from his own early days in Israel. Shortly after his family arrived, a local teenager knocked on their door and invited him to play basketball.

"I remember that experience," he recalled. "That boy became such a close friend and role model that enabled me to be absorbed like a true Israeli."

"Ultimately," he concluded, "it's up to each and every one of us, but also the government, to make sure that every oleh has the opportunity to succeed."