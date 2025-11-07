In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich emphasized the Zionist foundation of the new tax reform for new olim, while calling on Jews worldwide to make aliyah.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva at the launch of the reform, Smotrich said, "The State of Israel opens its gates, its hands, its heart to its brothers and sisters in the diaspora and for Israelis who have left. We want them to return."

The minister unveiled a comprehensive tax reform that grants a full income tax exemption to new immigrants for two years, followed by a reduced rate over the next three years. "A huge reform that will give full tax exemption to immigrants. Full exemption for two years, and a discount for another three years," he said.

"This is an incentive to bring the money from abroad to the State of Israel. It is a correct move Zionistically; I am convinced that it will sustain itself and will be correct economically. But again, it is mainly a Zionist move."

Smotrich declared that "2026 will be a year of aliyah," urging Diaspora Jews to return home amid rising global antisemitism. "Unfortunately, there is so much antisemitism and severe consequences for Jews in the Diaspora, in the United States, in France, in London. We are calling on everyone to come home."

When asked by Arutz Sheva about the implications of the rise of anti-Israel figures like New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, Smotrich clarified, "My message has nothing to do with the rise of anyone. The State of Israel and the Land of Israel is the home of all the Jews of the world."

Pressed on whether Jews in America should be concerned, Smotrich replied, "There is no doubt that there is... okay, the man isn't someone who loves Israel and Jews. Okay?" He added that aliyah is often driven by both external and internal forces, referencing Rabbi Kook: "Sometimes the force that drives aliyah is an external one. Antisemitism, persecution. Sometimes it is an inner longing, like doves returning to their windows. We have these two components today, in full measure."

In response to whether American Jews need to make new plans, Smotrich said, "Jews from all over the world need to come to the Land of Israel, to the State of Israel. It is much easier today." He cited various reforms from the past three years, including professional recognition, rent assistance, and Hebrew language programs.

"We have to make significant reform that allows and encourages the olim to return to the Land of Israel," he concluded.