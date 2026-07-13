The judges of the Supreme Court are knowingly harming the IDF’s ability to fight and win, all in order to appear enlightened and progressive.

We must remind ourselves that the IDF was forced by Supreme Court judges to integrate women into various units, even though they explicitly know that this integration harms the IDF’s operational capabilities and its ability to fight and defend the lives of the residents of the State of Israel. Ultimately, the decisions of these judges cost the lives of soldiers and civilians.

I remember that once I went on air on Kol Yisrael and told the interviewer that the IDF lowers the standard of fitness for various units when testing female soldiers. It placed a bench in front of the wall so that female soldiers could climb over the wall. It put a mark on the rope so that female soldiers would not have to climb all the way to the top of the rope like male soldiers. Ultimately, female soldiers are less capable of fighting than male soldiers.

The IDF is endangering the lives of female soldiers by sending them into war when they are less prepared and less capable. They are not facing female Hamas or Hezbollah fighters. They are facing male soldiers who are physically fit - not soldiers with reduced fitness. Risking their lives for the sake of progressive agendas is a war crime.

Risking the lives of civilians for the sake of those same values is a crime against those who pay with their money and their blood to maintain an IDF capable of defending us from our bitter enemies. The army uses the power it received from us and does not do everything it can to protect our lives.

We have all already seen what happened to the IDF on Simchat Torah, when the head of Military Intelligence decided to adopt the most progressive approach, and instead of dealing with the security of the state and saving the lives of its residents, he decided that the IDF’s number one mission was to solve the climate crisis.

We must save the IDF from itself. Save the State of Israel from judges who have placed themselves above all of us. They are the legislators, they are the judges, and they are the executors. A perfect dictatorship, without any quotation marks. They must be brought down. That is what elections are for. In the upcoming elections, we are voting on our lives. Nothing less than that."