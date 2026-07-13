Yair Lapid
Yair LapidArutz Sheva

Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid on Monday morning declined to directly answer an Arutz Sheva - Israel National News question about whether he trusts Shin Bet chief David Zini.

Lapid has recently been sharply critical of Zini. The two met on Sunday, after which a joint statement was issued by Lapid's office and the Shin Bet spokesperson.

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Despite the meeting, Lapid stopped short of expressing confidence in Zini to do his job.

"I trust the Shin Bet," he claimed. "It is an important organization and a strong institution. The Shin Bet has a job, and it is also responsible for [protecting] democracy in Israel."

"We need to remember that these people save Israeli lives every day," he said.