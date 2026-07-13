Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid on Monday morning declined to directly answer an Arutz Sheva - Israel National News question about whether he trusts Shin Bet chief David Zini.

Lapid has recently been sharply critical of Zini. The two met on Sunday, after which a joint statement was issued by Lapid's office and the Shin Bet spokesperson.

Despite the meeting, Lapid stopped short of expressing confidence in Zini to do his job.

"I trust the Shin Bet," he claimed. "It is an important organization and a strong institution. The Shin Bet has a job, and it is also responsible for [protecting] democracy in Israel."

"We need to remember that these people save Israeli lives every day," he said.