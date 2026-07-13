The State on Monday morning announced thE withdrawal of an indictment filed against Reut Ben Haim, one of the leaders of the Tzav 9 organization.

Ben Haim was charged for blocking aid trucks bound for the Gaza Strip.

Responding to the decision, Ben Haim said: "Public pressure, spirit, courage, and heroism have prevailed. I want to thank the thousands of supporters from every sector and segment of Israeli society. Thanks to them, the absurd indictment against me has been withdrawn."

"We promise to continue acting, with the multiplied strength you have given us now, against the failure of transferring aid to Hamas while rebuilding the Gaza Strip far from the public eye and putting the communities near Gaza at risk.

"We will not stop until we succeed in this struggle as well. In service of the people and for the sake of the State."

Attorneys Tzofia Nahon and Reut Avital-Avni, who represented Ben Haim, welcomed the decision.

"The State of Israel did the right thing by withdrawing the baseless indictment filed against our client, which trampled her fundamental rights, including freedom of expression and the right to protest," they said.

"Our client's campaign to secure the return of the hostages and prevent aid from reaching the enemy during wartime is a just and righteous struggle. The attempt to intimidate her over this was a grave injustice born in sin. Our client reserves the right to take action against this attempt to silence her through all legal means available."