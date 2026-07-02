IDF representatives warned during a security discussion that Iran is financing some of the goods entering the Gaza Strip.

According to an i24NEWS report on Thursday evening, Hamas is taking control of hundreds of Iranian-funded aid trucks entering Gaza each day.

Following the report, the Tzav 9 movement, which has worked throughout the war to block aid trucks from entering Gaza, called for an immediate halt to their entry.

The movement stated, "The horrifying report published this evening, according to which Iran is financing goods entering Gaza in order to enable the murderous Hamas terrorist organization to seize them and continue arming itself while preparing at full strength for the next October 7, must lead to the immediate and complete end of this failure."

The statement continued: "These trucks of death are part of the 'final solution' the Iranian terrorist regime is planning for us. The Israeli government's shocking cooperation with this madness could bring another attack on the communities surrounding Gaza closer. Away from the public eye, hundreds of trucks every day are reaching the hands of those who kidnapped and murdered babies."

The Tzav 9 movement concluded with an appeal to the Prime Minister: "This is a moment of truth, just before disaster strikes. The Prime Minister must stop the Hamas trucks now."