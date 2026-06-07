Senior executives at one of Britain's largest Islamic charities privately warned that more than £350,000 in humanitarian aid sent to Gaza after the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre may have ultimately benefited Hamas and other terrorist organizations, according to leaked internal documents.

The concerns involve funds provided by Penny Appeal, a UK-based charity currently under investigation by Britain's Charity Commission. The organization donated over £350,000 to Programme for NGOs, a British aid group tasked with delivering food and humanitarian supplies into Gaza through the Rafah crossing following Hamas's attack on Israel.

According to minutes from an emergency meeting held in April 2024, senior officials expressed fears that local entities involved in distributing the aid could have been linked to Hamas or other terrorist groups operating in Gaza. Executives reportedly warned that some recipients may have served as fronts for extremist activity.

The concerns intensified after the charity failed to receive detailed records identifying who ultimately received the aid. Internal documents indicate that repeated requests for beneficiary lists went unanswered. Programme for NGOs reportedly informed Penny Appeal that it was not responsible for tracking the distribution of aid once it entered Gaza.

Additional documents reviewed by British media reportedly show that donated funds were spent inside northern Gaza on items including "media services," raising further concerns that money may have reached Hamas-affiliated organizations. Hamas maintains a significant presence throughout Gaza and is deeply embedded in many civilian institutions.

The revelations prompted whistleblowers to alert the Charity Commission, which has launched an ongoing regulatory compliance investigation. Earlier this year, investigators searched Penny Appeal's headquarters and seized thousands of documents.

Programme for NGOs has denied that any funds reached terrorist groups, while Penny Appeal stated that proper due diligence was conducted and that it received documentation showing the funds were used for humanitarian purposes.

The Charity Commission's investigation remains ongoing.