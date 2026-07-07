An emotional moment took place Tuesday at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, where Sarah Yahav, the daughter of MK Limor Son Har-Melech, gave birth to her firstborn son in the same hospital where she was born nearly 23 years ago - just hours after her father, Shuli Har-Melech, was murdered in a terrorist attack.

Shuli Har-Melech was killed in a shooting attack on August 29, 2003. His wife, Limor, who was six months pregnant at the time, was seriously wounded and rushed to Hadassah Ein Kerem, where she underwent emergency surgery to save both her life and that of her unborn child.

The operation, performed by a team that included Prof. Asher Shoshan, Prof. Avi Rivkind, and Prof. David Shveiky, saved Limor's life, and her daughter Sarah was delivered prematurely.

Sarah spent an extended period in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, where medical teams fought to save her life as the family coped with the devastating loss of her father.

On Tuesday, Sarah returned to the same hospital, this time as a mother. Together with her husband, Natan, she welcomed their firstborn son in the very place where she had fought for her own life as a newborn.

MK Son Har-Melech commented, "Nearly 23 years after I arrived at this hospital wounded, and Sarah was born here as a premature baby, I have now been blessed to see my daughter holding her firstborn son in the same place."

"This is a moment that demonstrates the victory of the Jewish people over its enemies and the triumph of the life force of the people of Israel over the death wish of those who hate us. Out of pain grows hope, out of loss a family is built, and life continues to prevail."