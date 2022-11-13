Limor Son Har-Melech, the widow of terrorism victim Shalom (Shuli) Har-Melech, who was murdered in a shooting attack in 2003, is 13th on the joint Religious-Zionism-Otzma Yehudit party list, and as such is due to be sworn into the Knesset either this week or next, depending on when coalition negotiations are finalized. Son Har-Melech belongs to the Otzma Yehudit party headed by MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

On Sunday, she announced that she is appointing Elisha Yered as her spokesman.

Yered is 22 years of age and a prominent "hilltop youth" activist. In the last two years, he served as a spokesman for the hilltop youth and other settlement organizations. He lives in Ramat Migron in the Binyamin region, together with his wife and family.

"After a year-and-a-half of a left-wing government that fed us a diet of bitterness, and a decade of status-quo, we now have the opportunity to fix things. I hope to work together with MK Limor Son Har-Melech to advance the settlements in Judea and Samaria, at the same time as we advance other important values.

"After several years of public relations work via cell phone in the 'office' of the hills or the pasture with the sheep, we will have to get used to working in the corridors of the Knesset," he added. "I hope I won't slip up too much - pray for me."

"I am grateful and delighted at the privilege of working alongside a professional spokesperson, someone equipped with an immense love of the Jewish People, who has worked and continues to work tirelessly for the Jewish People and the Land of Israel," Son Har-Melech said. "This is the most natural and understandable choice for what I seek to represent and work for in the Israeli Knesset. I wish us all success."