תיעוד מבפנים | שוטר שעלה כנוסע חשף את ההסעות הפיראטיות צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A weeks-long intelligence and undercover investigation by detectives from the Jerusalem District Traffic Division's central unit has led to the exposure and arrest of drivers operating an illegal paid transportation network.

The operation focused on the Shuafat Crossing area, where police identified a growing phenomenon of private drivers committing serious traffic offenses, including providing paid transportation services without the required permit or the appropriate driver's license for commercial passenger transport.

To gather evidence, police deployed an undercover officer who posed as a pedestrian seeking a ride. The officer entered private vehicles offering transportation services near the crossing and secretly documented the drivers accepting payment for the trips.

These recordings were then used to prove that the suspects were operating an unlicensed paid transportation service without a taxi license or official authorization, leaving passengers without the insurance coverage required by law.

Once the investigation moved into its overt phase, police raided the area and detained five suspected drivers for questioning. All are residents of Arab neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

Chief Superintendent Eli Matlov, commander of the Traffic Division's central investigations unit, said: "The Israel Police views the operation of illegal transportation services with great severity. In addition to the violation of the law, providing paid transportation without a license can endanger passengers, among other things because those traveling in a vehicle used for illegal transportation services may not be covered by the appropriate insurance in exceptional circumstances. The police will continue to act decisively, using all available means, to locate offenders operating illegally in order to protect the safety of the public and all road users."