As part of the ongoing battle against road accidents, the Israel Police Traffic Division launched the “Road Officers" project on Wednesday.

As part of the initiative, dash cameras and an advanced documentation system will be installed in approximately 100 patrol vehicles, aimed at expanding enforcement against life-threatening traffic violations and strengthening deterrence on Israel’s roads.

The launch ceremony was attended by Israel Police Commissioner Insp.-Gen. Danny Levy and Traffic Division Chief Maj.-Gen. Haim Shmueli. Levy described the launch as “a celebration for law enforcement officers" and “a day of reckoning for those who, until today, were able to drive on the shoulder and cut into traffic."

“People drive as if we are a third-world country, and there aren't families that only want to return home," Levy said.

The police commissioner said the project has initially been launched with 100 cameras, including one installed in his own vehicle at his request. He added that the Traffic Division is moving toward a digital enforcement model in which “speed and deterrence are the name of the game," calling the initiative a significant investment in modern enforcement tools.

In the first stage, cameras were installed in 100 patrol vehicles, with plans to expand the program to hundreds of additional vehicles, including those outside the Traffic Division. The system enables officers to document violations while on the road and transfer the footage to a national review center. After the vehicle’s license plate is identified, a ticket will be issued to the owner if investigators determine that a traffic violation occurred.

Police officials said the key innovation is the ability to turn regular patrol vehicles into active enforcement tools, even without an officer stopping the driver at the scene. While the initiative is expected to increase deterrence and improve road safety, officials acknowledged that it may also lead to a rise in the number of appeals filed against traffic tickets.

“This is not just another project. It is an organizational and national effort that expands the Israel Police’s enforcement and deterrence capabilities in order to restore safety and confidence on the roads," Shmueli said.

“From now on, every officer will be able, at any given moment while driving, to carry out precise and effective enforcement against drivers who commit life-threatening violations," he added.

The police also noted that last month, the Knesset Economics Committee approved the Transportation Ministry’s request to revise the traffic points system. The changes include harsher penalties for offenses such as using a mobile phone while driving, running red lights, driving on the shoulder, and failing to yield to pedestrians. At the same time, point penalties will be reduced for certain offenses, and the period required to erase points for less serious violations will be shortened.