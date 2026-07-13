Leading American Jewish organizations on Sunday issued statements expressing grief and paying tribute to US Senator Lindsey Graham following his sudden passing, praising the veteran South Carolina lawmaker for his decades of advocacy, partnership, and backing of Israel and religious freedom.

Major communal and rabbinic bodies highlighted Graham's legislative record, his leadership on national security issues, and his relationships with Jewish leaders across the political and religious spectrum.

The Orthodox Union (OU), representing Orthodox synagogues and institutions across the United States, issued a tribute honoring Graham's long-standing collaboration with the organization.

"The Orthodox Union mourns the sudden passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, whose steadfast support for Israel and the Jewish people was a defining feature of his public service. Throughout his years in Congress, he stood firmly with our community and consistently championed the US-Israel relationship. We are proud to have partnered closely with Sen. Graham, through the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, on many important policy initiatives including the enactment of the Taylor Force Act. OU Advocacy leaders regularly met with Sen. Graham and valued his insight, love for Israel and the Jewish people, and good humor. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the people of South Carolina during this time of profound loss."

The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), an organization representing over 2,500 traditional and Orthodox rabbis, pointed to Graham's advocacy for religious liberty and educational freedom, as well as his commitment to US-Israel defense ties.

The organization said it “mourns the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, a steadfast friend of Israel and the Jewish people, whose moral clarity and courage distinguished his decades of public service. He confronted antisemitism, defended religious liberty, and treated Jewish concerns with seriousness and respect."

The rabbinic organization highlighted his understanding of the alliance between Washington and Jerusalem.

"Senator Graham understood that America’s bond with Israel is rooted not only in strategic partnership but in shared moral purpose. He championed Israel’s security with unwavering resolve, strengthened US-Israel defense cooperation, and stood firmly against efforts to delegitimize the Jewish state. His voice was consistent, principled, and deeply informed by an appreciation of Jewish history and its role in providing the ethical foundations of American and Western civilization."

CJV noted his work on domestic policy issues impacting religious communities: "For the Orthodox Jewish community, his advocacy was felt in practical ways: in his support for conscience protections, his insistence on America’s responsibility to oppose hatred, and his recognition of Israel as the ancestral homeland of the Jewish people. He understood that defending Israel and defending religious liberty were inseparable from defending the values that make America strong."

"He was a co‑sponsor of the Educational Choice for Children Act (ECCA), a major federal school‑choice bill that will advance access to private and parochial education for families of all faiths and none across the country. This, like his annual sponsorship of the Senate resolution designating Religious Education Week reflected his belief that faith, learning, and moral formation are essential to a healthy society - a conviction that resonated strongly with America’s Jewish communities and with all who value religious freedom."

"His passing leaves a void in American public life. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and all who were touched by his service. May he be an example and inspiration for future leaders to stand with the same courage for Israel’s security, Jewish dignity, and America’s moral commitments."

Betsy Berns Korn, Chair, and William C. Daroff, CEO, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations - the umbrella body for over 50 national Jewish groups - emphasized Graham's role as a trusted partner in foreign policy and community relations.

“We mourn the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, a devoted public servant, a trusted friend of the American Jewish community, and one of Israel’s most steadfast champions in the United States Senate."

“Senator Graham understood that Israel’s security and the U.S.-Israel alliance advanced American national security, strengthened regional stability, and reflected the democratic values shared by our two nations."

“For decades, Senator Graham met moments of uncertainty, war, and international pressure with resolve. He confronted Iran and its terrorist proxies, spoke forcefully against antisemitism and extremism, and brought strategic judgment and statesmanship to the most consequential foreign policy challenges of our time."

“To the Jewish community, Senator Graham was an engaged and trusted partner who built enduring relationships with Israeli leaders, American Jewish organizations, and communities across the United States that valued his counsel, judgment, and leadership."

“Lindsey Graham never viewed support for Israel as a political position. He viewed it as a matter of principle. His conviction, warmth, and tireless commitment to the US-Israel relationship leave an enduring legacy."

“We extend our deepest condolences to Senator Graham’s family, his staff, his Senate colleagues, and the people of South Carolina, whom he served with distinction for more than three decades. May his memory be a blessing."