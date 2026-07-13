Following weeks of intense public inquiry regarding his prolonged absence from the Capitol, US Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) disclosed Sunday that a fall last month led to his emergency hospitalization and subsequent medical treatment.

The veteran Republican lawmaker addressed his health status in an official statement, outlining the preliminary findings of his medical evaluations and clearing up rumors about the severity of his condition.

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia," he said in a statement.

The former Senate majority leader confirmed that his condition has steadily improved, allowing his medical team to discharge him from acute hospital care to an inpatient therapy setting to focus on physical rehabilitation.

McConnell noted he has moved from a hospital to a rehabilitation center to continue regaining his strength.

Although he remains away from Washington for his ongoing physical recovery, the Kentucky senator emphasized that he continues to oversee legislative business remotely alongside his congressional team.

McConnell said he “won’t be able to return to the Senate floor to vote quite yet" but he’s “been working closely" with legislative staff in the meantime.

The statement follows repeated speculation on McConnell’s health, as the longtime Senator had not returned to the Senate floor since mid-June, when the incident occurred.

Recently uncovered emergency dispatch records indicated that McConnell was completely unresponsive before paramedics arrived at his private residence on June 14.

McConnell is not seeking re‑election. He announced in February of 2024 that he would be stepping down as GOP leader in November of that year and would allow “the next generation of leadership" to take the helm of the Senate Republican Conference.

This latest event marks his second extended clinical admission of 2026; he previously spent eight days under hospital supervision in February while combating severe, flu-like symptoms.

The veteran senator’s health had been in the headlines in the year that preceded his announcement that he would not run again, having experienced two episodes where he briefly appeared to freeze up while speaking with reporters.