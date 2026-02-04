Sen. Mitch McConnell (R‑KY) was hospitalized on Monday night after experiencing flu‑like symptoms, his spokesman David Popp said.

“In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu‑like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night," Popp stated.

He added that McConnell’s condition appears stable. “His prognosis is positive and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving," he noted. “He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business."

McConnell, 83, is not seeking re‑election. He announced in February of 2024 that he would be stepping down as GOP leader in November of that year and would allow “the next generation of leadership" to take the helm of the Senate Republican Conference.

The veteran senator’s health had been in the headlines in the year that preceded his announcement, having experienced two episodes where he briefly appeared to freeze up while speaking with reporters.