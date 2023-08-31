For the second time in a month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appeared to freeze for about 30 seconds on Wednesday as he spoke with reporters after a speech in Covington, Kentucky.

The incident occurred when a reporter asked McConnell if he was planning to run for reelection in 2026. McConnell asked the reporter to repeat the question several times, chuckled for a moment, and then paused, closing his mouth and staring straight ahead.

Someone at his side then asked him, “Did you hear the question, senator, running for reelection in 2026?” but McConnell did not respond.

“I’m sorry you all, we’re gonna need a minute,” the aide told reporters. A member of McConnell’s detail spoke quietly to him for a moment, and McConnell was able to whisper a response.

McConnell then turned back to reporters, said, “OK,” and his aide asked if anyone had another question, and if reporters could “speak up.”

A spokesman for McConnell told CNN that he “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.” A McConnell aide added, “While he feels fine, as a prudential measure, the leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event.”

Wednesday’s incident is similar to the one he experienced in late July, when he suddenly froze for about 19 seconds as he was speaking during a weekly Republican leadership news conference.

McConnell’s office later said he has no plans to step down after the incident.

In a statement, his office said McConnell appreciates the continued support of his colleagues and “plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do.”

Former President Donald Trump called for McConnell to step down from his role following the first freeze-up.

President Joe Biden told reporters following Wednesday’s episode he plans to try to “get in touch” with McConnell.

“Mitch is a friend, as you know – not a joke, I know people don’t believe that’s the case. We have disagreements politically but he’s a good friend and so I’m going to try and get in touch with him later this afternoon. I don’t know enough to know,” Biden said.