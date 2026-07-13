US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Sunday night that it has launched a new wave of strikes on Iran.

The announcement followed explosions that were reported in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, and Sirik.

According to the Iranian Fars News Agency, more than 10 explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas and Sirik.

"At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz," said CENTCOM.

It added, "The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable."

The strikes mark the second night in a row that the US has struck targets in Iran, and the fourth time this past week.