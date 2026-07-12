US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces launched a third round of strikes against Iran early Sunday morning, following an attack by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

“At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated.

“A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine-room damage."

CENTCOM added: “Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels, but has again failed."

“In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait."

“The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief," the statement concluded.

A senior US official told Channel 12 News that the targeted sites include air-surveillance radars, missile and drone storage facilities, missile and drone launch sites, maritime-surveillance radars, and surface-to-air missile launchers.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wrote on social media: "Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay."

Hours after the US strikes, sirens went off in Bahrain, warning of an Iranian attack.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense also announced that the country's air defense systems are active and intercepting missile and drone threats launched from Iranian territory.

The Ministry of Defense of Qatar announced that the country's security and air defense forces successfully intercepted a missile attack aimed at Qatari territory.

The announcement followed loud explosions heard in the skies over the capital, Doha, and surrounding areas, which resulted from the activation of the interception systems.