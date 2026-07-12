The coalition is expected to advance legislation to dissolve the Knesset within the next five days, paving the way for national elections on October 27. The timetable was revealed Sunday during a Knesset committee discussion on legislation concerning party financing.

If approved, Israel will head to the polls after the current government completes its full four-year term. It will mark the first time in 38 years that elections are held as scheduled, and the first government in more than 50 years to serve a full term.

With 107 days remaining until election day, political parties are expected to intensify campaigns that have already been underway in recent weeks as they prepare to compete for seats in the next Knesset.

Candidate lists are expected to be submitted on September 9, giving parties roughly 57 days to finalize their slates, recruit candidates, and prepare for the official start of the election race.