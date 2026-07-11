MK Dan Illouz is leaving the Likud Party and is expected to announce this week that he will not run in the party's upcoming primary elections, Channel 12 News reported.

Illouz was among the most outspoken Likud lawmakers opposing the proposed Draft Law. He voted against the daycare subsidies bill, arguing that it removed the last remaining economic incentive for haredi enlistment.

His opposition defied coalition discipline within Likud, leading to his removal from the Knesset's Economy Committee and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. He was also barred from submitting private bills for a month and a half.

Following his stance, Illouz was sanctioned by the coalition and stripped of his membership on the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. He has stressed that in his opinion, Israel should enact legislation requiring the haredi community to gradually but meaningfully share the national security burden.