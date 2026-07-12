Hili Tropper on Sunday addressed his alliance with Yoaz Hendel and his decision to leave Benny Gantz's Blue and White party.

Speaking in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Tropper explained he believed Blue and White "had no political viability."

Asked about the possibility of additional political alliances, Tropper said, "If it is right to pursue further alliances, without naming names, we will examine them," adding that any decision would depend on the political circumstances.

Regarding coalition options after the election, Tropper said, "I think the next coalition must be formed by Zionist parties only."

"Any candidate who can achieve that - we will be able to join him," he added. "Because [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu relies on the haredi parties, we won't be able to join him. If there is a unity government led by [Yashar! chairman Gadi] Eisenkot and Netanyahu, we will be part of it."

Tropper also outlined his political red lines, saying, "I will not be part of a coalition that shuts down the Eli pre-military academy or Channel 14."

He also claimed to oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state, but said, "I'm not in favor of everything [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich is doing in Judea and Samaria."

"I think less should be done there and more in other places, such as the north and the south."

Asked about the judiciary, Tropper admitted, "There need to be changes. I would begin with a Basic Law: Legislation, defining by how many votes a Basic Law can be passed and under what circumstances the court can strike it down," he said.

He added, "I believe we should return to [Foreign Minister] Gideon Sa'ar's previous model for the Judicial Selection Committee, under which seven of the committee's nine members are required to appoint a Supreme Court justice. There is too much judicial activism, and a Basic Law: Legislation could solve that."