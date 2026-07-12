Israel Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, on Sunday morning mourned the passing of US Senator Lindsey Graham.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest friends the State of Israel has ever had," Ganz said.

"The last time we met, I never imagined it would be our final meeting. I have lost someone I deeply respected, and the people of Israel have lost one of their greatest friends."

He mourned, "Today, the people of Israel have lost a leader who never settled for words alone. For decades, he translated his love for Israel into action, into courageous leadership, and into an unwavering commitment to Israel's security. He understood that Israel's struggle is also the struggle of the free world, and he stood firmly by our side with conviction and strength."

"Senator Graham was a clear and courageous voice for Israel, even when it was easier to remain silent. He believed in the justice of our cause, understood the security challenges we face, and worked tirelessly to strengthen the unbreakable alliance between the United States and Israel.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends, and the American people. May his memory be a blessing."