Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan eulogized US Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away unexpectedly.

Dagan, who maintained close ties with Graham over the years, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the man he described as one of the State of Israel's greatest and most loyal friends.

"I am filled with sorrow over the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham," Dagan wrote. "He was a true supporter of Israel and an idealist. A man who believed, out of Christian faith, that the Jews must return to the Land of Israel, and who worked for decades on behalf of the State of Israel, and to strengthen the relationship between Israel and the United States. 'Whoever blesses the people of Israel is blessed,' and he blessed the people of Israel wholeheartedly, without ceasing."

Dagan further added that Graham "did not hesitate to confront anyone, not even the President of the United States, when the security of the State of Israel was at stake." According to him, "He saw defeating the Iranian regime and the Iranian nuclear program, and ensuring Israel's existence, as his life's mission."

He also noted Graham's special connection to the settlement enterprise and his support for Samaria. According to Dagan, just about a month ago, the senator was one of the official hosts of a conference in support of Samaria held on Capitol Hill in Washington, which Dagan also attended.

In conclusion, he wrote, "The enlightened world has lost an exemplary figure, and a great void has opened at the foundation of the shared camp of the enlightened world on both sides of the ocean. We will have to work very hard - both in the United States and in Israel - to fill the void that has been created. May his memory be blessed."