Blue and White party in turmoil: Party Chairman MK Benny Gantz announced that he has summoned MK Eitan Ginzburg "in light of information he received that he was in contact with other parties amid concerns about his political and economic future."

Gantz demanded that Ginzburg notify him about his political future, and heard that he intends to leave the party.

"Blue and White is a party for people who believe in its path and are loyal to it, even when it is difficult. Who believes that the State of Israel needs a broad Zionist unity government which will connect all parts of the nation and advance Israel," the Blue and White party stated.

Eitan Ginzburg Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash 90

Ginzburg responded, "Blue and White was a warm political home for me, even when it was difficult and challenging. I believed in the ability to change and have an impact. Unfortunately, the political framework in its current form has lost the ability to continue making the changes the country needs. Change at this time is truly needed and is a reality. There is no other choice."

"It was a great privilege to serve under the leadership of Benny Gantz, a brave leader, with extraordinary strength and integrity. I appreciate the trust and opportunity given to me in this joint journey. I was happy to march with my good friends in Blue and White, and I hope that we continue working and doing good together, each one in their own way. At this moment, the time has come for me to proceed and find a framework where I can continue contributing my abilities to the greatest extent. Israeli society needs fixing, and I intend to continue fighting to restore hope."

Earlier in the day, MK Chili Tropper, who announced his departure from the party earlier in the week, agreed with MK Gantz to remain in the current Knesset and not resign.

Tropper noted that he does not intend to leave the faction and that he will continue to coordinate with it on parliamentary issues.

Earlier in the day, Amit Segal reported that Gantz demanded that MK Tropper and MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen resign from the Knesset immediately to maintain the party's original strength and, in particular, party funding derived from the number of seats.

However, Gantz has additional considerations; if Tropper and Farkas resign, the next in line on the joint list to enter the Knesset may change the balance of power in the Knesset. One of the candidates is a representative of Gideon Sa'ar's faction, which has already joined the coalition, which would increase its support to 69 MKs.