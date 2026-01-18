Former MK and minister Chili Tropper (Blue and White - Kahol Lavan) was interviewed on Sunday morning on Radio 103FM. During the conversation, Tropper addressed the upcoming elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s responsibility for the events of October 7, and the draft law.

Tropper explained that, from his perspective, "the goal is to form a broad Zionist government without Netanyahu," but noted that if no other choice remains, he would prefer a broad government with Netanyahu over an extreme government: "All we said is that if only two options remain - a radical government with Netanyahu or a broad Zionist government with him - we will choose the second option. I think many Israelis would prefer that."

Regarding Netanyahu’s responsibility for the October 7th massacre, Tropper said, "Netanyahu is ultimately responsible for what happened on that day. During his tenure, the greatest disaster in Israel’s history occurred. Even in the simplest terms, when many Israelis believe there was an internal betrayal, the prime minister should stand up and say, ‘There was no betrayal. There was a terrible failure that we will investigate, but nothing came from within.’"

Tropper added, "We are patriots and welcome every security success since October 7 -even if we were not part of the government at the time. But nothing will absolve the responsibility for what happened, and the greatest failure is that we did not succeed in uniting the nation." He noted that the breakdown of Israeli society contributed to Hamas’s timing of the attack.

Despite Blue and White’s weak position in the polls, he said he has no intention of resigning: "We have been in similar situations before. Everyone does what they need politically, but we will focus on our mission, and that is how to win the elections. This is the time to convince the public of what we believe in."

When asked whether he is considering leaving Benny Gantz or the party, he said, "I am a member of Blue and White. As Gantz said, what Israel needs is a broad Zionist government. That is our mission. Anyone who says a true draft law can pass under a narrow government is not telling the truth. It’s not possible."