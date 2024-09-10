Coalition MKs Dan Illouz (Likud) and Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism Party) addressed a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an urgent demand to cancel the gas agreement signed between Israel and Lebanon by the previous government.

In their letter, the two emphasized that "due to the daily attacks coming from the land of Lebanon since October 7, there is no longer any room for the continuation of the existing agreement."

MKs Illouz and Sukkot emphasized that even when the agreement was signed, many warned against the serious consequences of concessions in the Middle East, which are considered a sign of weakness and invite further attacks. They compared the current situation to previous withdrawals, such as the withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000 and the disengagement from the Gaza Strip in 2005, and warned that similar to these events, the agreement with Lebanon leads to a similar result of escalation and reduced security for Israel.

"Since October 7, tens of thousands of Israeli citizens live under constant threat of rockets and missiles from Lebanon, and many have been forced to leave their homes," the two wrote in their letter.

They also emphasized the danger of pouring money into the state of Lebanon, which they stated is de facto controlled by Hezbollah, and said that these funds would strengthen the terrorist organization's abilities to build up its terrorist infrastructure and prepare for further conflicts with Israel.

At the end of the letter, the two called on the government to act to cancel the agreement and to take the necessary steps to protect the security of the State of Israel against the widespread aggression emanating from Lebanon. According to them, "the cancellation of the agreement does not stem from a loss of control or motives of revenge, but from a deep understanding of the reality of the Middle East and the necessity to act accordingly."