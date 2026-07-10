Border Police officers from the Jerusalem Envelope unit rescued an Israeli civilian Thursday night after he accidentally entered the village of al-Ram in Area A.

Under the Oslo Accords, Judea and Samaria were divided into three areas: Area A, under Palestinian Authority (PA) military and civil control; Area B, under PA civil control and Israel military control; and Area C, under Israeli civil and military control. Though Arabs live and work in all three areas, entry by Jews into Area A is prohibited by law and considered life-threatening.

The man, a 30-year-old resident of Givat Ze'ev, was located after police received a report of the incident. Border Police forces dispatched to the area, quickly located him, and safely extracted him from the village.

The civilian was rescued unharmed, and no injuries were reported.

After the rescue, he told police that Google Maps had directed him to drive through the village.

The Israel Police and the IDF reiterated that "entry into Area A is prohibited by law and poses a serious danger to life." The authorities also urged the public to follow official guidelines and avoid entering these areas.