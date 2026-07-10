Civilian intelligence volunteer Refael Hayoun of Netivot revealed a new detail regarding the communication devices seized from Hamas terrorists after the October 7 massacre.

Speaking to Channel 12 News, Hayoun said that when he examined the devices, he immediately recognized that they operated on the same radio frequencies he had monitored for years.

"That's 464.370. These are the frequencies they used on October 7 when the terrorists infiltrated, and I had all of those frequencies programmed into my equipment," he said.

According to Hayoun, had his monitoring equipment still been in his possession that night, he would have been able to listen to the terrorists' communications in real time. Asked whether he would have heard their conversations, he replied simply: "I would have heard [them]."

During the interview, Hayoun reiterated his longstanding claim that for years he operated a monitoring center from his home, continuously listening to Hamas communications and relaying real-time alerts to Israeli security forces. He also claimed that during previous escalations in Gaza, he intercepted conversations involving senior Hamas officials, including discussions about security arrangements and the movements of the organization's leaders.

Hayoun said that in April 2023, about six months before the October 7 attack, his monitoring equipment was taken away. According to him, security officials acknowledged at the time that the intelligence he provided was unique and delivered in real time, but nevertheless decided to end his activities.

The interview also aired a recording of a conversation between Hayoun and a senior military officer, in which Hayoun pleaded to be allowed to continue his work. Hayoun argued that his ability to monitor enemy communications in real time enabled him to provide immediate warnings, while the officer responded that the IDF's intelligence systems were capable of providing more advanced capabilities.

According to Hayoun, his monitoring equipment was returned after the October 7 attack, but he remains concerned about the current situation.

"We understand that the enemy there is just waiting for the right time, the right timing, to act," he warned.