חיסול יחיא סעיד מחמד חמדאן דובר צה"ל

Yesterday (Thursday), the IDF struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Yahya Saeed Mohammed Hamdan, a Nukhba cell commander in Hamas' military wing.

Hamdan infiltrated the Re'im military base during the October 7th massacre.

In recent months, Hamdan advanced attacks against IDF troops and sought to restore the operational capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization.

The terrorist posed an immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the area and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.