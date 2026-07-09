Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were attacked this week by hardline extremists, The New York Times reported.

According to the report, the incidents occurred on Monday during the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The attackers were members of extremist Iranian factions opposed to negotiations with the United States.

During the funeral, President Pezeshkian was assaulted by a mob of extremists who attempted to knock him to the ground as they shouted, "Death to the appeaser."

Videos circulating on social media, later shared by the President's office, show Pezeshkian appearing disoriented and stumbling. His security detail eventually evacuated him to safety while pushing back the crowd.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is also identified with Iran's more moderate political camp, was also attacked that day.

A rock was thrown at Araghchi, forcing him to flee into an alley for protection. Another video circulated on social media showed the attackers waving flags, cursing the foreign minister, and openly calling for his assassination.