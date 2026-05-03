Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today unveiled Israel’s defense strengthening plan, based on the principles of independence and military superiority.

Netanyahu opened his remarks by emphasizing the country’s resilience, saying: “Israel is stronger than ever, and Israel must always be much stronger than our enemies. Therefore, I believe in two principles: military buildup and independence."

As part of the military enhancement plan, the Prime Minister announced the purchase of two squadrons of advanced F-35 and F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force.

Netanyahu stated that “these aircraft strengthen Israel’s overwhelming air superiority - superiority that was demonstrated both in ‘Rising Lion' and now in ‘Roaring Lion.’ Our pilots can reach anywhere in Iranian airspace, and they are prepared to do so if required. We have tremendous aircraft, and we have tremendous pilots."