The United States carried out overnight strikes on a strategic railway bridge that serves as part of Iran's transportation corridor to China and Russia, Iran's Fars News Agency reported.

According to the report, the US launched cruise missiles before dawn at the Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge in Aqqala County, Golestan Province. The bridge is part of a strategic rail corridor linking China, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

The IRGC's Neynava Corps said that no casualties were reported.

The report added that since last November, Russia has been transporting goods along the route, while freight train traffic from China has tripled as a result of the maritime blockade.

On Thursday morning, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed: "US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed an additional round of strikes against Iran, July 8, to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz."

"US forces struck approximately 90 Iranian military targets including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline. The latest strikes follow successful execution of offensive strikes in Iran the night before."

The statement added, "CENTCOM forces hit approximately 80 Iranian military targets July 7, including more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats, to impose heavy costs for Iran violating the ceasefire by attacking three commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz."

"US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief."