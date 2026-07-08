US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced early Wednesday morning that its forces launched a series of powerful strikes against Iran.

The official statement was published minutes after Iran reported intense explosions in Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas and the port city of Sirik.

CENTCOM said the purpose of the strikes was "to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway."

It added, "The US strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire."

A US official quoted by Axios said the targets included Iranian air defense systems, coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship cruise missile sites, drone launch sites and port facilities.

The US strikes followed the Iranian attacks on three commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz early Tuesday morning.

The ships were hit and suffered significant damage, but no casualties were reported.

Iran later officially confirmed that its forces attacked at least one liquefied natural gas tanker.

One of the vessels hit by the Iranian missiles was a gas tanker owned by Qatar. After the hit, Qatar summoned the Iranian ambassador for a reprimand meeting.

Following the strikes, the United States decided to revoke the general license authorizing the sale of Iranian oil after several Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior administration official called Iran's actions in the Strait "wholly unacceptable" and said they will be met with consequences.

The official reiterated, "As President Trump and the administration have repeatedly affirmed, the MOU in effect with Iran is entirely performance-based. Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior."