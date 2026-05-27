The Iranian judiciary has aggressively intervened to halt the lifting of the country’s digital blockade, officially suspending a presidential body on Tuesday that had just ordered the end of a months-long national internet blackout, news agencies reported.

According to the judiciary’s official Mizan Online website, the ruling to freeze the presidential committee was enacted following the filing of complaints.

The state media platform did not immediately clarify which specific entities or officials had submitted the legal challenges.

The judicial injunction directly targeted the Special Headquarters for Organizing and Governing the Country’s Cyberspace, a specialized executive council created on May 12 by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On Monday, this committee had finalized a directive to restore the internet across the Islamic Republic, a move announced by government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani after domestic outlets reported that Pezeshkian had signed an executive decree to dismantle the restrictions.

However, the judicial pushback underscores a severe internal power struggle in Tehran. The nation's top security apparatus, the Supreme National Security Council, holds the ultimate authority to restore the internet in the country, overriding presidential initiatives.

Despite the judicial suspension, the internet monitoring organization NetBlocks noted in a post on social media later on Tuesday that live network data indicated a partial restoration of internet connectivity was already underway inside Iran.

The regime's sweeping digital lockdown originally began during massive anti-government demonstrations that peaked in early January. The blackout was temporarily lifted and then restored on February 28 at the immediate outbreak of the war with the United States and Israel.

Throughout this extended blackout, citizens were strictly confined to state-approved domestic platforms and websites hosted exclusively on Iran's isolated national intranet.

By April 5, NetBlocks formally designated the blackout as the longest nation-scale internet shutdown on record in any country.