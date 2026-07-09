A 7-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after she was struck by a school bus in Monsey, New York, in a tragic traffic accident.

The victim, identified as Leima Webber, was hit shortly after 9 a.m. on Blauvelt Road in Monsey, a community in Rockland County with a large Orthodox Jewish population. Police officers, paramedics, and volunteers from local emergency organizations responded quickly to the scene.

Emergency medical personnel found the girl unconscious with critical injuries and immediately began advanced resuscitation efforts. Despite their attempts to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leima was the daughter of Israel Ephraim and Etty Webber, local residents. Volunteers from community aid organizations assisted the family in the aftermath of the tragedy. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, including whether visibility or other factors contributed to the collision and whether the bus driver saw the child before the impact.