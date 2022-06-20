A vandal drew swastikas and Nazi phrases on the Sanzer Shul in Monsey, New York late last week, according to the Monsey Scoop.

The hate crime was found by congregants arriving at the synagogue on Friday night, Yeshiva World News reported.

The Ramapo Police Department, the Rockland Sheriff Department and the Rockland Chaverim both attended the scene.

They photographed the antisemitic graffiti, and are reviewing security footage to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the vandalism.

Rockland Chaverime members were also reviewing security footage from the synagogue and nearby areas.