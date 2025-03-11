A serious traffic accident occurred last night near Monsey in New York State, when a bus carrying dozens of yeshiva students from the Skver Hasidic community overturned.

According to local reports, the bus was on its way from Lakewood to New Square when the accident took place near an exit on Route 172, shortly before 8:00 PM local time.

The bus was headed to a wedding celebration for the great-grandson of the Skver Rebbe in the Hasidic neighborhood.

Emergency response teams, including the Rockland County Hatzalah, found that one passenger was trapped under the overturned bus, while over 40 passengers managed to exit the bus on their own.

Medical teams treated at least 30 young men and two adults at the scene. Most of the victims are in light condition, but one was seriously injured and rushed by ambulance to a hospital in New Jersey.

The family called for prayers for the recovery of Naftali ben Batyah.