During today’s Security Council discussion following the UN Secretary-General’s report on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon strongly condemned the conduct of Pramilla Patten, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, who compiled the report that led to Israel's inclusion in the UN blacklist.

During the debate, Patten defended the decision, saying the list is not intended to be political, but rather a preventive tool.

Still, she accused Israel, claiming that sexual violence continues in detention facilities, at checkpoints, and during military operations, with victims being pressured not to file complaints.

In his remarks, Ambassador Danon demanded the full release of all communication between Patten and the Secretary-General to expose the Secretary-General's role in the decision. He noted that Patten admitted she had not personally verified the allegations against Israel and that verification was not part of her office’s responsibilities.

Danon also pointed out that the report cites 13 alleged incidents attributed to Israel in 2025, while other conflicts documented in the report contain thousands of cases.

"Ms. Patten, I have a challenge for you before this Council. If you have nothing to hide - show us," he said. "Prove that this decision was not fast-tracked. Prove that there was no political pressure. In the interest of transparency, release your communications with the Secretary-General."

"Any credible institution should not be scared of transparency. Show this Council how the decision was really made. You could have defended the independence of your mandate. You tried to stain Israel. But the stain is not on Israel. It is on this report. It is on this process. Ms. Patten, the stain is on you."