The UN continues to incite against Israel. A new report by a UN commission of inquiry accuses Israel of committing genocide and claims that IDF soldiers are deliberately directing fire at Palestinian Arab children.

According to the new report: “Israeli authorities and security forces have intentionally committed acts that caused death and serious physical and mental harm to hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children. The killing continued even after the ceasefire in Gaza last October. We have reasonable grounds to conclude that these acts form part of a deliberate strategy to destroy the future of Palestinians in Gaza by targeting their children."

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem firmly rejected the new report. “We completely reject the commission’s report. It is an outrageous piece of propaganda, like its predecessors."

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, added: “This is not an investigative report but a political blood libel disguised as a UN document. This commission predetermined its conclusions and repeatedly publishes reports that serve only one purpose: the defamation of Israel.

“Instead of dealing with Hamas’s crimes, the October 7 massacre, and the cynical use of children and civilians as human shields, the commission once again chooses to turn Israel into the permanent accused. Israel will continue to defend its citizens and fight terrorism, regardless of how many false reports are published by delusional elements within UN institutions."

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the “Occupied Palestinian Territory" was established by the UN Human Rights Council in 2021 to investigate alleged Israeli violations of international humanitarian law and human rights. The commission consists of three members.

Last September as well, members of the commission accused Israel of committing genocide. The commission members also claimed that “there are reasonable grounds to conclude that four of the five genocidal acts defined in the 1948 Genocide Convention were committed by Israeli authorities and security forces."