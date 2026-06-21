פיצוץ באו"ם: השגריר דנון קרא לפראמילה פאטן להתפטר דוברות

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon on Friday engaged in a fierce public shouting match with high-ranking UN representatives. The confrontation centered on Israel's recent designation on a global blacklist monitoring conflict-related sexual offenses.

The high-stakes dispute unfolded at the global body's main assembly commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict. Danon directed intense criticism toward Pramila Patten, the UN secretary-general’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict.

His fury stemmed from UN Secretary-General António Guterres's decision last month to add Israel to an official registry of actors suspected of perpetrating sexual violence during warfare, an index that includes various terrorist organizations.

“Israel has been placed on a blacklist alongside Hamas, ISIS and Boko Haram," Danon said. “This is a moral disgrace that will be remembered as one of the darkest stains on António Guterres’s legacy."

The atmosphere in the chamber grew increasingly volatile when Vanessa Frazier, the UN special representative for children and armed conflict, loudly interrupted the Israeli envoy's presentation. Frazier is the coordinator behind a separate annual assessment that previously blacklisted Israel regarding violations against minors in war zones.

Frazier's interjection sparked a sharp, reciprocal verbal broadside. Danon alleged that Patten lent administrative legitimacy to severe accusations targeting Israel without independently evaluating the evidence or affording Jerusalem an equitable opportunity to cross-examine the claims.

“If verifying the facts is not Ms. Patten’s responsibility, then what exactly is her responsibility?" he asked.

Turning his focus squarely onto Patten, Danon said, “You knew Israel had cooperated. You knew you had not reviewed the evidence yourself. Yet you chose to stand behind this falsehood. You should have said no. You should have resigned. You tried to stain Israel’s name. But the stain is not on Israel. The stain is on you."

Footage of the heated altercation published by Danon showed Frazier objecting to what she termed the ambassador's "personal attacks," while firmly reasserting that her office's final report was grounded in thoroughly verified evidence.

Danon fired back aggressively, attributing the global organization's findings to systemic institutional prejudice aimed at the Jewish state.

“You caved to the secretary-general’s obsession with targeting Israel," he said, before later adding, “We are a member state, and you work for the UN, and you will be quiet now!"