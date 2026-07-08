The Binyamin Regional Council is advancing plans to establish a new community, Natof, in western Binyamin, following the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet's decision to approve and regulate new communities in Judea and Samaria.

According to the plan, the community will be built near the towns of Nili and Na'ale, a short drive from central Israel. The Council noted that this will be the first time since the 1980s that a new community is being advanced in Binyamin for a founding group of secular families.

The initiative is being promoted in cooperation with the Ministry of Settlements and National Missions, the Settlement Division of the World Zionist Organization, the Binyamin Development Company, and the Amana company. Alongside the planning process, the Council is working to assemble the group of founding families who will take part in establishing the new community.

Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz said, "Binyamin is a complete Israeli mosaic, made up of religious, secular, and haredi [people]. We are proud of the strong and thriving secular communities in Binyamin, and now we are proud to lay the foundations for Natof and continue that story."

He added, "Settlement is a national mission that belongs to every part of Israeli society. We invite families who want to be part of the founding group of pioneers in Natof to join us and help build the next generation of communities in western Binyamin."

"We grew up on the legacy of the founders of Nili, Na'ale, and Kfar Ha'oranim. Now it is time to grow the next generation of communities in western Binyamin and continue the Zionist endeavor in the area."

Settlements and National Missions Minister Orit Strock said, "Through settlement, we are reclaiming parts of the Land of Israel that were abandoned, planting deep roots in a land that has always been ours, and creating a better political and security reality - a protective wall of communities - both within the Binyamin Region and on the other side of the Seam Line."