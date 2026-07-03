תיעוד ממצלמות גוף של לוחמי יחידת דובדבן למעצר המבוקשים צילום: דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit conducted a targeted arrest operation on Thursday in the village of Mukhmas, where 10 Breslov Hasidim were assaulted after entering the village while fleeing police.

The rapid operation was launched following precise intelligence from the Shin Bet, which located the assailants' hiding place.

The soldiers raided several buildings in the village, surprising the suspects and arresting eight.

The assault occurred after the hassidim fled from a police car that was pursuing them for a traffic violation, and the driver decided to enter the Palestinian Authority-controlled village of Mukhmas. The police called IDF forces for assistance, and at the same time received a call from the hassidim who claimed that Arabs attacked their car and they had to flee on foot.

IDF forces found the car abandoned and smashed, with personal belongings left inside, prompting security officials to treat the incident as a possible terrorist attack and deploy large numbers of forces, including special units and helicopter support. An hour later, a report was received that the passengers managed to escape the village unharmed. Police later arrested some of the hassidim.