ישי ריבו חנך את אמפי טלמונים ערוץ 7

More than 1,000 residents of the Dolev-Talmonim area of the Binyamin Region gathered to celebrate the inauguration of the new Talmonim Amphitheater in western Binyamin, as Israeli singer Ishay Ribo performed the venue's sold-out opening concert. Tickets for the performance sold out within approximately two hours.

Located in Yaron Forest at the heart of the Dolev-Talmonim bloc, the amphitheater has opened with an initial capacity of around 1,000 seats. Once construction is complete, the venue is expected to accommodate up to 3,000 spectators, making it the largest outdoor performance venue in the area.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Binyamin Regional Council Head and Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz, his wife Tehila Ganz, Deputy Council Head Hana Itach, Deputy Council Head Amichai Rahamim, Binyamin Economic Development Company CEO Yoni Danino, community leaders, and hundreds of local residents.

Addressing the crowd, Ganz said the project reflects the continued evolution of the region. "For decades, our primary mission was settling the land and strengthening our hold on it. That mission continues today, but alongside it we are adding another level-a level of culture, community, and quality of life. Talmonim Amphitheater is part of that vision. It joins the major investments we are making in western Binyamin, in communities, roads, security, and quality of life. I am confident the day is not far off when residents of Modi'in, Shoham, and the surrounding areas will open their event calendars, see a concert at Talmonim Amphitheater, and come here."

Speaking from the stage before the concert, Ribo expressed his excitement at opening the new venue. "I love this place so much, and I am thrilled and honored to be the first to inaugurate Talmonim Amphitheater. May it be blessed with many wonderful events."

Nitzi Engel, the Binyamin Regional Council's Director of Culture, said the opening marked the culmination of three years of planning and construction. "We are incredibly excited. We worked for three years to build this amphitheater. We believe culture is an essential resource, something that attracts residents and enriches community life. A place like this is great news for our residents and for the entire region. There is an amphitheater in Caesarea and one at Shuni, and now we have one here too. The residents of Binyamin are part of the State of Israel, and they deserve to enjoy major performances and high-quality culture."

Residents also welcomed the opening.

"We're really pleased with the council and everyone who worked on this project," said Dolev resident Or Reichert. "Because of them, we'll have a lot of great cultural events and many more performances here."

Ganz said the council views the amphitheater as only the beginning of a broader cultural initiative. "Binyamin already hosts events at a very high level, and we're always striving to move forward. This summer there will be many more surprises, and people from across Israel will come to experience Binyamin's performances, because there's no place like Binyamin. Binyamin will become a national leader in culture. People will come here to enjoy high-quality cultural experiences."

He added that the regional council is already planning a second amphitheater in Shiloh alongside continued development of the area's archaeological site.

The Talmonim Amphitheater was built in partnership with Mifal HaPais and the Binyamin Economic Development Company as part of the region's ongoing development. Additional concerts and cultural events are scheduled throughout the summer under the council's "Binyamin Plus" initiative, aimed at expanding cultural and recreational opportunities for local residents.

Inauguration of the new Talmonim amphitheater Photo: Spokesperson’s office

Inauguration of the new Talmonim amphitheater Photo: Spokesperson’s office