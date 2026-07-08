The IDF on Tuesday struck in the southern Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorist Mohammed Emad Alrahman Abu Taima, a Nukhba cell commander in Hamas’ military wing.

During the October 7th massacre, Taima infiltrated Kibbutz Nirim.

Throughout the war, Taima commanded a Nukhba cell that carried out ambushes against IDF troops. In recent months, alongside advancing additional attacks, he was involved in maintaining the operational readiness of the terrorists and attempted to recruit new terrorists to Hamas.

"The terrorist posed an immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the area and was eliminated in a precise airstrike," the IDF stated following the strike.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."