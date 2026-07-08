The Chabad-Lubavitch community is mourning the passing of Rabbi Tuvia Blau, one of the movement's senior rabbis in Israel, who died at the age of 90.

Rabbi Blau served as the rabbi of the Chabad-Lubavitch community in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood and was among the founders of the city's Torat Emet and Beit Chana educational institutions.

For decades, Rabbi Blau was active in Jewish education, the dissemination of Chabad hasidic teachings, and public service. He was also known as an author and editor of the Lubavitcher Rebbe's talks, and wrote numerous books and articles on Jewish law, philosophy, and hasidic teachings.

Born in Jerusalem on the 16th day of the Jewish month of Iyar in the year 1936 to the Blau family, he became affiliated with the Chabad-Lubavitch community in his youth. He later helped establish Chabad evening yeshivot in Jerusalem, held various positions in Tze'irei Agudat Chabad, and devoted many years to educational and communal work.

Over the years, he published numerous books and booklets, including "Klalei Rashi," "Ner Lemeshichi," "On Customs and Their Sources," and the "Leket U'Prat" series. He also headed several Torah institutes and worked on translating volumes of Likkutei Sichot into Hebrew.

Rabbi Blau's passing comes about three weeks after the death of his wife, Rebbetzin Chana Frumet Blau.

His funeral will take place Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., departing from Shamgar Funeral Home in Jerusalem to the Chabad section of the Mount of Olives cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his wife.