התגובה המפתיעה של ראש הממשלה ללא קרדיט

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was surprised by footage presented to him by Rabbi Or Ziv, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary in the Katamon neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The footage shows Netanyahu attending evening prayers at the private home of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of blessed memory.

The footage was filmed 38 years ago on President Street in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, during the year of mourning for Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka, the Rebbe’s wife.

Rabbi Ziv showed the video to Netanyahu ahead of Gimmel Tammuz (literally the third day of the Jewish month of Tammuz), the anniversary of the Rebbe’s passing.

Upon seeing the video, Netanyahu reacted with visible emotion, saying, "Wow, where did you get this from? This can’t be." He then asked Rabbi Ziv, "Send it to me, I’ve never seen this before."