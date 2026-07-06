Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a public message to U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the NATO summit, urging Washington not to approve the sale of F-35 fighter jets or advanced aircraft engines to Turkey while emphasizing that relations between the two leaders remain strong despite occasional disagreements.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu warned that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government poses a growing strategic challenge, citing its support for Hamas, its rhetoric against Israel, and its regional ambitions.

"Turkey is a great country," Netanyahu said, but argued that its current leadership openly calls for Israel's destruction, occupies part of Cyprus, and promotes extremist ideology. "I don't think they should be given F-35s or the engines for their fighter jets because that will upset the balance of power in the Middle East."

The prime minister also accused Ankara of financing and harboring Hamas, saying Israel, not Turkey, has taken action against Iran's regional influence.

Addressing speculation about tensions with Trump, Netanyahu dismissed reports of a serious rift between the allies.

"We see eye to eye on just about everything," he said. "Sometimes this happens among the best of allies. There can be differences of opinion. We usually speak about it in open conversation."

Netanyahu described Israel as America's "model ally" in the Middle East and praised the United States as a global force for democracy and freedom.

Looking beyond the current conflict, Netanyahu said he hopes to work with Trump to expand regional peace agreements, arguing that Israel's recent military campaign against Iran has created new diplomatic opportunities.

"The fact that we have substantially weakened the Iranian regime opens the path for some other peace deals," he said, expressing hope that the momentum created by the Abraham Accords can be revived.

The prime minister also dismissed the significance of large crowds attending the funeral of senior Iranian leaders killed in recent Israeli strikes, arguing that the Islamic Republic remains an unpopular regime sustained through repression rather than public support.

According to Netanyahu, while millions may attend state-organized events, the overwhelming majority of Iranians oppose the regime, which he accused of murdering tens of thousands of its own citizens and maintaining power through fear.

He further argued that Iran's network of proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, relies on the same tactics of intimidation and violence.

Netanyahu concluded by reaffirming the strategic partnership between Jerusalem and Washington, saying the two countries "share not only common interests, but common values," and expressing confidence that any differences with the Trump administration would be resolved through close cooperation.