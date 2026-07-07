נתניהו צופה בסרטון של הרבי ללא קרדיט

A farewell and appreciation event was held Monday evening at the Chabad-Lubavitch Beit Chana School for Girls in Jerusalem in honor of Sara Netanyahu, marking the end of her role as the school's psychologist after 30 years of service.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the event, alongside the school's administration and staff members who worked with Sara Netanyahu over the years.

During the evening, participants viewed remarks by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson on bringing the Divine Presence into the home, including his call that "the home should become a dwelling place for G-d."

The event was held in recognition of the three decades Sara Netanyahu served as the school's psychologist, marking the conclusion of her tenure at the institution.