Ukraine is facing a critical shortage of interceptor missiles for its U.S.-supplied Patriot air defense systems, leaving Kyiv increasingly vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile attacks as Moscow escalates its aerial campaign.

The shortage became evident following one of the deadliest recent attacks on the Ukrainian capital, when Russian missiles struck residential areas, killing at least a dozen people and injuring dozens more. Ukrainian officials said their air defenses intercepted many drones and cruise missiles but were unable to stop several ballistic missiles due to a lack of Patriot interceptors.

The Patriot system remains Ukraine's most effective defense against ballistic missile threats, but supplies of the advanced interceptors have dwindled after months of sustained use and limited production. Ukrainian officials say Russia has increasingly taken advantage of the shortage by launching larger barrages of ballistic missiles, knowing Ukraine has fewer means to intercept them.

The Wall Street Journal reports that missile shortfall has become a central issue in discussions with Western allies, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expected to press for additional air defense systems and faster deliveries of interceptor missiles. NATO officials have acknowledged the supply challenges while urging member states to expand production and consider transferring additional Patriot missiles from existing stockpiles.