A senior Russian military officer was killed in a car bombing outside Moscow, according to Russian and independent media reports.

The explosion occurred early Tuesday in the city of Balashikha when an explosive device allegedly attached to a BMW detonated as the vehicle was being driven near the officer's residence. The victim was identified as Colonel Damir Davydov, who oversaw artillery and missile ammunition logistics for the Russian military.

Video circulating on Russian social media appeared to show the vehicle engulfed in flames following the blast. Reports indicated that passersby attempted to rescue the driver, but he later died from his injuries.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and neither Russian nor Ukrainian authorities had publicly commented on the incident at the time of reporting. The bombing comes amid a series of attacks targeting Russian military personnel and pro-war figures since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The incident occurred near the location of a similar bombing that killed another high-ranking Russian military officer more than a year earlier.

Analysts have pointed to the growing sophistication of covert operations carried out behind Russian lines during the conflict. Such attacks have become an increasingly visible element of the broader struggle between Russia and Ukraine, extending the battlefield far beyond the front lines.